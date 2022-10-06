Some of the scrumptious desserts available this week, honouring the importance of the Fijian language. Photo / Candice Luke

Some of the scrumptious desserts available this week, honouring the importance of the Fijian language. Photo / Candice Luke

Putting his patrons first has been the secret recipe behind the success of a Pacific-inspired cake shop in Auckland - owned by a proud Fijian.

Chef Bertrand Jang is the face behind the Sweet & Me cakery in Onehunga; a specialty cake and dessert shop inspired by the tastes and textures of Pasifika.

"We sell customer service first," he says.

"When you go into a Pasifika person's house, the first thing you experience is that welcoming: 'Hello, bula. Can I get you a cup of tea'?

"I think a lot of people just want to be acknowledged, so that's the first thing that we do here."

The 36-year-old is cheerful and warm; cracking jokes as he greets the familiar faces walking out of his store with beautiful treats.

It is Fijian Language Week, so there are a special desserts in the cabinet - everything from coconut cupcakes, cassava cake served with a sweet vakalolo sauce, coconut buns, pumpkin scones, babakau (Fijian pancake or donut) with a guava jelly and blue macarons decorated with masi (tapa cloth) patterns in honour of Viti.

Bertrand Jang is a proud Fijian doing what he loves at his shop, Sweet & Me, in Onehunga. Photo / Candice Luke

Located on Onehunga's bustling Church Street, right next to the Te Papa train station, Sweet & Me welcomes a mix of patrons, young and old from different backgrounds.



"Yesterday we were moved by this woman who had come often. She told us she just lost her son. They're more than people just buying coffee and cake.

"We're moved by everyone that comes in here with their stories. Each moment is special."

Before opening Sweet & Me with friend and business partner Lizie Koroivulaono, Jang was a part of The Kitchen Project - a six-month programme that teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to get their business off the ground.

Along his journey to entrepreneurship, he never left behind his culture and values, he says.

Desserts with a Pasifika difference

"People want to experience the traditional foods we eat - not something that you can find in any Auckland cakery or cafe.

"It's that culture and that Fijian experience that people resonate with. That's what we bring and that's what we're inspired to do every day."

Delving into the value of culture and its uniqueness, Jang drove home that business success relies on a point of difference.

"There's no point in opening a business and having the same thing that another store has down the road.

"Have something unique. Find something that's missing from the market, then pursue it and do it well."

One of the first cakes Jang came up with was one he called Noqu Viti, or My Fiji, made from flavours of typical Fijian desserts.

"For the other desserts, I keep it in English because Pacific Islanders sort of have the food source, but the ratios and the way that we cook them are different.

"When people come here and say: 'This tastes like my kind of pie', I say: 'You can have it. If it reminds you of your aunty, then that's yours'."

A few months ago Jang rediscovered a long-lost Fijian sweet, through an indigenous Fijian named Mocevakaca, also known as Cagi, who taught him the recipe.

Communication between Jang and Cagi required the former's good friend who is doctoring in the Fijian language to help translate, as there were complex dialectal intricacies between Jang and Cagi, even though they both speak the Bowen dialect.

"I could travel three hours up north of Viti Levu and not understand a single word. It's that much of a contrast [across Fiji]."

Growing up in Fiji - and speaking predominantly English

Jang also opened up about the fact that he speaks more Fijian in Aotearoa than back home in Fiji.

"Growing up, we found that English was superior. So we didn't study Fijian or speak it.

"It was a shame," he says.

"It's not until you grow up and understand that your culture is unique and something you should be proud of. So when I moved here, I spoke more Fijian, more Bowen. I took some classes as well."

On the running of a small business, Jang sent out a word of encouragement to fellow Pacific Islanders working hard on their respective businesses while also encouraging those thinking about starting one.

"Don't be ashamed to ask for help. A lot of times businesses fail is because they don't ask for help.

"There's so much pride in Fijians, and Pacific people in general, where we hardly ask for help especially when it comes to business."