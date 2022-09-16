Fiji leader's son facing domestic violence charges in Sydney

Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

The son of Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama is facing criminal charges in Australia over domestic violence-related allegations.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, has been charged in the Windsor Court in Sydney with 17 offences related to domestic violence, including five charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, common assault, and destroying or damaging property.

The offences allegedly happened between February and May of 2022 in Sydney.

Bainimarama was arrested in Queensland last week and extradited to New South Wales the next day.

He has been granted bail.

An interim suppression order, granted last Saturday, was lifted today.

Bainimarama did not appear in person and his lawyer appeared via audio link.