Fiji has a new coalition government

Sodelpa General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru (centre) announces Sodelpa's choice of coalition partner in Suva. Photo / Kelvin Anthony, RNZ Pacific

By RNZ

There are jubilant scenes in Suva tonight as Fiji’s kingmaker party Sodelpa announced it will form a coalition with the People’s Alliance-National Federation Party to form a new government, bringing an end to FijiFirst’s eight-year reign.

It also closes a chapter on 16 years of political dominance of the coup leader turned prime minister Frank Bainimarama.

The decision was made in a secret ballot by Sodelpa’s 30-member management board where 16 voted in favour of the PA-NFP alliance and 14 voted in favour of FijiFirst.

Rabuka to be prime minister

The new coalition has selected the People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, to be its prime minister.

He will be elected during the first sitting of the new parliament tomorrow.

This was confirmed by the National Federation Party leader, Biman Prasad, shortly after Sodelpa’s management board announced its chosen coalition partner this afternoon in Suva.

“Official communication will be with sent to his Excellency the President, confirming that the PA-NFP-Sodelpa government is ready to lead under the new prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka,” Biman Prasad said.

The ousted former prime minister Frank Bainimarama has yet to concede the elections - RNZ Pacific has contacted his FijiFirst party for comments.