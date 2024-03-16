For some people, working from home provides a better work environment and ensures a healthy work-life balance. Photo / 123rf

For some people, working from home provides a better work environment and ensures a healthy work-life balance. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Four years ago, the ongoing threat of a worldwide pandemic resulted in another worldwide phenomenon that continues to be a part of life today – working from home.

Many of us were still trying to properly pronounce “coronavirus” when New Zealand started to look at contingency plans to try to stop the spread of the disease that was already advancing like wildfire overseas.

This week four years ago, many companies were starting contingency plans that saw office teams being split up to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the community. Roughly 20 community cases had been confirmed.

That same week would lead to the banning of any indoor event with more than 100 people (with some exemptions), people arriving from overseas having to isolate for 14 days, Kiwis overseas being urged to get back home immediately and the closing of New Zealand’s international borders.

A crazy time in the world’s and New Zealand’s history, no doubt.

Working from home was the new norm. Zoom meetings. Phone calls and communicating via email and the work Slack channel.

Life quickly started to feel like that Sandra Bullock movie where she lives in sweatpants, has five computers and orders pizza from a website.

At the time, it was unbelievable to think about what kind of work was being produced out of bedrooms, kitchens, garages, lounges and laundry rooms.

Four years on, this capability is still there for many. There are systems created during Covid times that remain because they proved clever and effective – like the Slack channel which connects workers and bosses every morning. And online meetings, of course.

For many office workers, being given the chance to work from home still helps make life easier in other aspects – picking up the kids from school, taking an elderly parent to a doctor’s appointment or even hanging the washing out on a sunny day.

The “life” in the “work-life” balance concept is more valued nowadays and being able to work from home remains – for a lot of people – one of the only positives that came out of Covid.

In the current economic situation, it also helps save money on petrol and the often eye-watering high parking prices in cities.

It also saves on time – having more time to sleep in and less time sitting in traffic – particularly if you live in Auckland, where you can spend two to three hours total getting to and from the office each day.

But for many businesses, being in the office means better productivity.

Many bosses want their workers back - or have them fully back already.

It also helps create a better work environment after Covid that means more face-to-face interactions, camaraderie and simply just being together again.

That’s just as important and valid as the reasons to work from home.