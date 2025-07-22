Advertisement
Dengue cases surge in Pacific, highest since 2016 says WHO

RNZ
4 mins to read

The Asian tiger mosquito is one of the vectors responsible for transmitting dengue fever. Photo / Science Photo Library

By RNZ

Dengue fever cases in the Pacific are at their highest since 2016, with nearly 19,000 people affected, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

The new figures come as multiple nations in the region grapple with outbreaks and surging case numbers.

Just last week, this year. Overall, nine dengue-related deaths have been reported across the region.

