Dawn Raids theatre show back on stage after 26 years

Dawn Raids is showing at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from August 16 to September 3 . Photo / Auckland Theatre Company

Polynesian performing arts pioneers Pacific Underground have partnered with the Auckland Theatre Company to deliver one of the most anticipated contemporary productions.



Twenty-six years after it was first performed, Oscar Kightley's award-winning play Dawn Raids returns to the stage to capture a new generation.

"This story is important because we need to learn it and people need to be held accountable for their actions," says director Troy Tu'ua.

"If we can put it out in the open and shine the light on it, let's do it.

"We then can honour and respect our people who went through this."

The show comes after PM Jacinda Ardern's formal Dawn Raids apology last year on behalf of the Government, and the Panthers TV series in 2021.

This portion of New Zealand history will be showcased now on a theatre stage.

Tu'ua says the production has had a positive ripple effect, opening opportunities for Pacific people in the performing arts world.

"I've been directing Pacific theatre for a long time, there's usually a lack of resources and financial support."

The play is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate what can be accomplished with the right support, he says, acknowledging the partnership with ATC.

Working with a great organisation enables actors and crew to focus on their specific role and not wear 10-15 different hats, he says.



The large stage production will be set in the 1970s, telling the story of one family and their experience of the Dawn Raids.

Throughout the 1970s, police dawn raids on the homes of Pacific families were common after the government in authority directed them to take overstayers by force.

Many in the Pasifika community had arrived in New Zealand in the 1950s and 1960s to cover a shortage of factory workers.

Statistics show that most overstayers during that time were from Europe or the United States of America.

The 34-year-old Tu'ua says the show is important because it is educational; the Dawn Raids incident is yet to be taught in schools.

The all-Pacific cast has actors from all backgrounds.

Lauie Tofa, playing the main character of Mose, is most well-known for his role as Ben in the ASB advertisements. Champion Pacific artist Bella Kalolo plays To'oaga.

Talia-Rae Mavaega, who will play Teresa, the family's daughter, is ecstatic about being part of a large production.

"I'm excited to witness everything unfold during rehearsals and look forward to performing alongside the super amazing people in the cast."

Tu'ua believes that properly funded Pacific productions like this are just the beginning of something new for his people in performing arts.

He encourages people of all ages to come along and be embraced in the show.

"The audience should be ready to be rocked. I know it's not a story where you expect to be rocked" he laughed.

"But the audience should be ready to be moved, be frightened, and be celebrated. It's going to be like a mini-concert in the heart of Auckland CBD with our Pacific flavour."

Dawn Raids will be performed from August 16 to September 3 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre For more information go to www.atc.co.nz