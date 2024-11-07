Just over 24 hours after community advocate Dave Letele revealed their South Auckland foodbank would not last to Christmas - after a freezer was turned off, spoiling stocks of frozen food - more than $100,000 has been raised by the public to help struggling families.
Many of those generous donations are from people who have been helped by Letele and the Buttabean Motivation (BBM) Foodbank or other health services - including free gyms and health programmes - in the past.
Several donations of anything from $1, $5 and $10 are accompanied by messages of love and the wish to give more.
Donor Jason, who gave $1.50, wrote: “I’m sorry. This is all I have in my account right now, whānau.”
Josie, who gave $5, said: “Sorry it’s not much. But you so deserve this.”
Another, Louisa, said: “Kia kaha! My heart broke when I saw your video, but I knew our community would rally for you. We don’t have much to give, but I know it all adds up. We support you - financially and in spirit. Never give up!”
‘It’s filled me with hope again’
On Tuesday, an emotional Letele - who founded BBM - took to Facebook to reveal that thousands of dollars’ worth of frozen meat and products had spoiled after a large freezer container had been deliberately turned off. A forklift next to it had also been vandalised.