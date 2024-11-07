Donor Jason, who gave $1.50, wrote: “I’m sorry. This is all I have in my account right now, whānau.”

Josie, who gave $5, said: “Sorry it’s not much. But you so deserve this.”

Another, Louisa, said: “Kia kaha! My heart broke when I saw your video, but I knew our community would rally for you. We don’t have much to give, but I know it all adds up. We support you - financially and in spirit. Never give up!”

‘It’s filled me with hope again’

On Tuesday, an emotional Letele - who founded BBM - took to Facebook to reveal that thousands of dollars’ worth of frozen meat and products had spoiled after a large freezer container had been deliberately turned off. A forklift next to it had also been vandalised.

“We can’t win, man,” Letele said at the time.

“How do you continue, you know? You do all this stuff and you just get knocked down again and again and again. I just can’t believe it.”

Former heavyweight boxer Dave Letele has a passion to help those in need. Photo / Greer Bland

Early last month, Letele announced that the South Auckland-based foodbank - which supplies up to 1000 families a week - is closing down after Christmas.

The costs of running the foodbank could no longer be sustained, he told the Herald at the time.

But for now, he thanked members of the public, including local businesses, who had contributed to help save Christmas for many of the families they help.

“Thank you. There are no words that can fully explain how I feel right now. I’m so humbled by the way everyone has rallied around us,” he said.

“The way people have rallied around us, supported us, my phone has been going off, people have been coming up to me in the street - honestly, I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“It’s filled my cup. It’s filled me with hope again. I just feel so grateful.”

Letele said because of the donations - no matter how big or small - they would now be able to give those struggling families the Christmas they deserve.