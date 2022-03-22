Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia, Samoa. The country will stay closed for a further 14 days. Photo / Dean Purcell

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has announced the country will stay closed for a further 14 days.

The lockdown was due to end last night but the Samoan government says with the rapid rise of Covid-19 the country will stay shut until midnight April 5, 2022.

"Sixty-six people were confirmed infected yesterday, raising the number of those infected to 247 since Thursday last week, when the disease came to an end.

"In addition, 15 people who arrived in Samoa on March 6, on a trip from New Zealand, were diagnosed with the disease.

"Five people have been confirmed infected in Savaii, while the majority of those affected are now in Upolu.

"The rapid spread of the disease in the country is increasing and is inevitable, due to the characteristics of viruses such as Covid-19 that are carried in the air. However, controlling traffic jams and congestion in public places, as well as adhering to health policies as we have been reminded of the Ministry of Health, can help prevent the spread of HIV, the disease, as well as any serious side effects."

The Samoan Cabinet met yesterday.

Mata'afa said home isolation was not a reality in Samoa.

"Home isolation is very hard to implement in Samoa given our communal living arrangements," she said.

"Majority of our people don't live in fale palagis with separate rooms. Perhaps look into setting up some of the fale komikis or church halls in the villages as quarantine sites for our villagers who are positive and asymptomatic."

She urged Samoans not yet vaccinated to get the vaccination.

"As well as the pursuit of vaccinations for adults and adolescents, all of this contributes to our protection against the serious effects of this disease, such as illness and hospitalisation, or even loss of life.

"All these issues were carefully considered by Cabinet, and it was decided" to continue the country in phase 3 (red) for another 14 days, from midnight tonight, until at midnight on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

"The Samoan tradition is that, though we are troubled at Puava, it rests at Fagalele. [The rough sea at Puava Point is followed by the calm of Fagalele Bay.] Though our journey is fraught with the difficulties of mortality, the loving Word of our God is clear every day.

"It is recommended that we take care of each other, which is rooted in love in families, communities and churches."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio is also isolating at home after testing positive to Covid on Monday.