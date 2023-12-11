Sione Vailoa Mahe, of Hairbyloa, works on a client.

A simple online purchase during a Covid-19 lockdown put an unsuspecting Sione Vailoa Mahe on a path to success after being made redundant from his job.

“I was on Trade Me just online shopping because there was nothing else to do during Covid.

“Then I came across a hair mannequin. I saw it and was like: ‘Oh this looks like fun’. I purchased it and just started learning how to play with it and how to do hair and everything.”

By the next year, 2021, the then 21-year-old proud Tongan started his own online hair business - Hairbyloa - and added makeup services the year after that.

The majority of the South Auckland-based hair and makeup artist’s clients are Pasifika women - some of whom have booked his services for weddings and events overseas.

His first job was for a bridal shower for 10 women - something he described as a challenge.

“I love a challenge. I love being put on the spot,” he said.

Nowadays, the success of his beauty business has rapidly grown particularly among the Tongan and wider Pacific community. He books more than 20 clients a day on an average Friday and Saturday.

He caters for brides and bridal parties, wedding guests, school balls, birthday parties and other special occasions.

“My busiest days start at 3am, which is like a 2am wake up [call] and then 8pm pack-up.”

On being a male hair and makeup artist in an arguably female-dominated beauty industry, he said it was relatively easy for him to step into.

“Because of being a femme boy, it was easy for me to adapt to the industry. We don’t look at gender,” he said.

Just over a week ago, Mahe won an award at the Tongan Youth Trust Business Awards for 2023 - a huge milestone for the young artist.

“I’m always the type to attend other people’s award ceremonies, but to be a recipient...I was grateful. I actually cried on the way home.”

Despite his business doing well, Mahe says he has had to sacrifice a lot of time with his family and friends.

He grew up in a single-parent household and is one of 14 children. He is number eight in the siblings line-up and his 10 sisters became his practice clients early on in his career.

The women who inspired a career

Mahe is quick to acknowledge his mother and all she was and did for them as children, growing up.

“My mum inspires me a lot; especially with our upbringing. She never gave up on us.

“I used to see her get up early for work. When my alarm breaks for work, early hours in the morning, I’ve always wanted to just carry on sleeping. But then I think, if my mum can do it, I can do it,” he said.

“My mum is my hero.”

He also paid tribute to his grandma for playing an essential role in how he carries out his business, he said.

“She always told me to be feofo’ofani (maintain harmony). I take that with me all the time because in this industry, it’s always so competitive but I don’t look at it as a competition.

“I’m always eager to help because I never had the chance to study. No one helped me. I taught myself, but I’ve always wanted to learn from someone with experience.”

Mahe encourages other young and aspiring hair and makeup artists to just give it a try.

“You don’t have to be the greatest at doing it - as long as it’s the greatest to you. That’s all that matters.”

‘Alakihihifo Vailala is one of 12 cadets in the Te Rito journalism programme, which has a focus on training more culturally diverse reporters to ensure newsrooms reflect Aotearoa’s multicultural society. ‘Ala is a proud Tongan and has a keen interest in writing stories about her community.







