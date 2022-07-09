Folau Fakatava's family in Tonga at his parents' home with a banner celebrating his first All Blacks match. Photo / Supplied

Folau Fakatava's family in Tonga at his parents' home with a banner celebrating his first All Blacks match. Photo / Supplied

Crowded in front on the television in the tropical heat of Tonga, the family of All Black debutant Folau Fakatava is bursting with pride.

Big things are expected of the young man who came to New Zealand on a scholarship at age 16.

It took a few years - and a necessary change in rugby rules - but tonight he takes the field as an All Black, playing Ireland in Dunedin.

Folau Fakatava's parents, Luseane and Okusitino Fakatava, with his sister Vakisi'i at his parents' home in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Sister Vakisi'i Fakatava, speaking from her home in Tonga, says the family is excited to see him play.

"We're in front of the TV waiting to watch the game. This is the first time in our family history that one of our brothers has gone through hard-working sacrifice to get there."

Fakatava starts on the bench but is almost certain to get game time as a familiar face to hometown Highlanders' fans.

He started playing rugby at high school in Tonga. He moved to New Zealand after getting a scholarship to Hastings Boys' High School.

All Black Folau Fakatava. Photo / Andrew Corn

"When I came to New Zealand my dream was to become an All Blacks star. I thought it would be impossible, looking up to TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith at that time, they were unreal. I ended up learning from them and performing in my own way. That long time of hard work is paying off."

Folau Fakatava's parents, Luseane and Okusitino Fakatava are ready to watch their son play his first All Blacks match tonight. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald sports writer Liam Napier wrote of Fakatava's "long awaited test debut that could eventually leave a lasting impression on the All Blacks".

Napier wrote that it was a debut that could have come sooner but for a season-ending knee injury last year and eligibility blockade lifted in May.

Family of Folau Fakatava in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

But for his family, tonight will be a spectacle they will not forget.

Vakisi'i Fakatava said: "We can't wait to watch the game tonight with all our family members and friends here in Tonga. They all proud, especially our mum's family."