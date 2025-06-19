Lata Visinia has been navigating grief and raising her babies since; and started writing a journal for her children to one day read to better understand their family’s journey.

Lata Visinia, whose husband died two years ago being diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer. She was widowed at 29yo with two kids under 2. She's started a blog to talk about their grief journey. Photo / Michael Craig

That journal turned into a blog - 29 & Widowed - after sharing with family and close friends about what she was doing.

“[I was] 29 and now a widow. Wow, you got me good, Lord. I did not sign up for this,” she wrote in one of her first posts.

“I was down for the growing old together, watching our kids leave the nest, forever type of love.”

Almost two years have gone since her husband died after what she describes as a hard-fought fight to stay. To live.

“It feels like it’s been a long journey of healing - trying to heal, trying to rediscover who I am as a mum, as a person.”

James and Lata Visinia pictured on their wedding day in 2020. Photo / Supplied

The couple knew each other growing up in the same church circles; but did not properly meet until after high school, shortly after his father died.

She can easily describe their relationship and how quickly their family dynamic progressed in just a few short years.

‘Felt like we were hit by a bus’

“We dated for about two years and then we got married. In the same year we got married, I got pregnant with my daughter.

“Then the next year I got pregnant with my son and about four or five weeks after I gave birth, [James] was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer.”

Other than complaining of a sore stomach and bloating, her husband did not have any outrageous symptoms, Visinia says.

Little Mia-Elianna Visinia pictured on her father James Visinia's casket, at his funeral, in 2023. Photo / Supplied

“He didn’t think it was anything big until just before I gave birth, he was getting really bad tummy aches.

“Five weeks later, we discovered he had cancer. That felt like we were hit by a bus.

“He did six months of [intense] chemo from February to July and then took a break. Then we just travelled - we travelled right up until October. When we came back, he started getting his symptoms again.

“When he was admitted to hospital, it kind of just deteriorated...That whole first year after he passed, I was just trying to survive.”

Visinia acknowledged she had underestimated the response she might get from other people - many of them strangers - who had read her blog posts and found a connection, on some level, and had reached out to her.

“I was so shocked at the response and how many people are actually experiencing grief in their own way - whether [they’d lost] their spouse, their mum, their dad or their child.

‘There is hope’

“When you’ve experienced grief yourself, it feels so lonely. No matter how many people walk through your door, no matter how many people message you, it still feels lonely.”

“The main thing I wanted people to receive is that there is hope.”

Lata Visinia and her children, Mia-Elianna and Elton-James Visinia. Photo / Supplied

Visinia, a registered physiotherapist, is yet to return to work after taking maternity leave shortly before her son was born.

She said raising her children was sometimes a challenge, but acknowledged the huge support she had received from both her and James’ immediate families.

“He’s in everything that I do - especially with the kids. The choices I make, the way that I choose to raise them - his thoughts are always in my head when I make a big decision.

“The hopes that I had for us - as a family - the dreams that we had shared together, it was like they just went out the door,” she said.

“Right now I’m discovering what my dreams are now and what that looks like for me and the kids.”

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and won the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.