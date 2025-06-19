“He didn’t think it was anything big until just before I gave birth, he was getting really bad tummy aches.
“Five weeks later, we discovered he had cancer. That felt like we were hit by a bus.
“He did six months of [intense] chemo from February to July and then took a break. Then we just travelled - we travelled right up until October. When we came back, he started getting his symptoms again.
“When he was admitted to hospital, it kind of just deteriorated...That whole first year after he passed, I was just trying to survive.”
Visinia acknowledged she had underestimated the response she might get from other people - many of them strangers - who had read her blog posts and found a connection, on some level, and had reached out to her.
“I was so shocked at the response and how many people are actually experiencing grief in their own way - whether [they’d lost] their spouse, their mum, their dad or their child.
‘There is hope’
“When you’ve experienced grief yourself, it feels so lonely. No matter how many people walk through your door, no matter how many people message you, it still feels lonely.”
“The main thing I wanted people to receive is that there is hope.”
Visinia, a registered physiotherapist, is yet to return to work after taking maternity leave shortly before her son was born.
She said raising her children was sometimes a challenge, but acknowledged the huge support she had received from both her and James’ immediate families.
“He’s in everything that I do - especially with the kids. The choices I make, the way that I choose to raise them - his thoughts are always in my head when I make a big decision.
“The hopes that I had for us - as a family - the dreams that we had shared together, it was like they just went out the door,” she said.
“Right now I’m discovering what my dreams are now and what that looks like for me and the kids.”
