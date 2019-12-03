Round two of the Motorsport New Zealand Goldstar Hillclimb Championship took place in Taranaki over the weekend, bringing some out-of-town competitors to the region.

Robert Short, from the Taranaki Car Club in in his MEV Rocket. Photo / BLAT Photography.

Day one of round two was run by the South Taranaki Car Club on Saturday, with a gravel hillclimb run on Parihaka road in Pungarehu.

The day was hot, and it got very dusty towards the end of the day. The event was won by Michael Mclean from Dannevirke Car Club in a Subaru WRX, second was Andrew Elder in a Mitsubishi EVO5 from Hawkes Bay Car Club, and third was Glen Bublitz from Taranaki Car Club in a Mitsubishi EVO5.

Caprice Bouzaid from South Taranaki Car Club in her Subaru Imprezza. Photo / BLAT Photography.

Sunday's event was run by Taranaki Car Club, and was a sealed Hillclimb run on Tariki Road in Ratapiko. Compared to the previous day the weather was much cooler and slightly overcast.

John Bouzaid from South Taranaki Car Club driving his MX5 along the course.Photo / BLAT Photography.

The event was won by Cameron Morrison from Hawke's Bay Car Club in his EVO powered Mitsubishi Mirage, second was Michael McLean from Dannevirke Car Club in a Subaru WRX, and third went to Luke Van Dalen of the Whanganui Car Club, in a Toyota MR2.

