The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team won their match against New Plymouth Old Boys on the weekend, securing third place in the Taranaki hockey men’s premier grade. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

On Friday night, the Stratford women’s A team played against Northern United Wild Cats for fifth and sixth.

Stratford scored part way through the first quarter, then the Wild Cats put them under pressure and scored in the second quarter.

Stratford worked hard and didn’t seal the deal until the fourth quarter, finishing the session with a 2 -1 win. The win placed them at fifth in the Taranaki Hockey Women’s premiership grade.

The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team and New Plymouth Boys’ High School (NPBHS) turned up ready to put on a show, chasing third place in the Taranaki hockey men’s premier grade.

Stratford created a flurry of chances in the first quarter only to be turned away by ex-Avon player turned NPBHS goalie, Michael Lobb. Spurred on, Kobie Hey delivered a rocket high into the side of the cage to open the scoring.