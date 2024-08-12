Advertisement
Successful final weekend of senior hockey for Stratford teams

By Natarsha Hey
The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team won their match against New Plymouth Old Boys on the weekend, securing third place in the Taranaki hockey men’s premier grade. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

On Friday night, the Stratford women’s A team played against Northern United Wild Cats for fifth and sixth.

Stratford scored part way through the first quarter, then the Wild Cats put them under pressure and scored in the second quarter.

Stratford worked hard and didn’t seal the deal until the fourth quarter, finishing the session with a 2 -1 win. The win placed them at fifth in the Taranaki Hockey Women’s premiership grade.

The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team and New Plymouth Boys’ High School (NPBHS) turned up ready to put on a show, chasing third place in the Taranaki hockey men’s premier grade.

Stratford created a flurry of chances in the first quarter only to be turned away by ex-Avon player turned NPBHS goalie, Michael Lobb. Spurred on, Kobie Hey delivered a rocket high into the side of the cage to open the scoring.

The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team defend against a penalty corner during their match against New Plymouth Old Boys. Photo / Ann Coles Photography
NPBHS equalised, then Brayden Sharpe scored for the halftime lead. The team responded with Curtis Boyde chipping the keeper from a PC variation.

Captain Sharpe stepped up and lashed a PC variation into the top of the cage to level the score at 4-4 with 30 seconds left on the clock.

The golden goal came and went calling for shoot-out time. Jayden Roodbeen and Boyde converted calmly, goalie Alex Yule delivered three saves, and Ethan Lehmann calmly stood up the keeper and slotted the goal for a 3-1 shootout win after a marvellously entertaining game.

The Stratford hockey club worked hard this year, winning the 2024 Taranaki Hockey Club of the Year.

The Stratford Brian Darth Funeral Services men’s A team watch on as team mate Ethan Lehmann slots the winning goal. Photo / Ann Coles Photography
