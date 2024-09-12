Mike Sandle is switching sporting codes again after an opportunity too good to turn down emerged.

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) chief executive Mike Sandle is swapping the rugby field for the cricket pitch.

Sandle has accepted a job as New Zealand cricket Black Caps performance manager, leaving the TRFU at the end of the season.

Since joining the TRFU in 2022 Sandle has overseen the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls’ victorious 2023 NPC campaign, as well as strong growth in playing numbers in women’s rugby at all levels.

He has also been instrumental in taking Taranaki games around the region, including a pre-season game in Manaia last year to celebrate Yarrows the Bakers’ 100 years in business, and the Urenui Showdown against Bay of Plenty last month.

“I started my sport management career at Taranaki Rugby in 2001, and after spending time away, it’s been an honour to return and be part of such a fantastic team,” he said.