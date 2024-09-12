Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle switching codes, returning to Black Caps

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Mike Sandle is switching sporting codes again after an opportunity too good to turn down emerged.

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) chief executive Mike Sandle is swapping the rugby field for the cricket pitch.

Sandle has accepted a job as New Zealand cricket Black Caps performance manager, leaving the TRFU at the end of the season.

Since joining the TRFU in 2022 Sandle has overseen the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls’ victorious 2023 NPC campaign, as well as strong growth in playing numbers in women’s rugby at all levels.

He has also been instrumental in taking Taranaki games around the region, including a pre-season game in Manaia last year to celebrate Yarrows the Bakers’ 100 years in business, and the Urenui Showdown against Bay of Plenty last month.

“I started my sport management career at Taranaki Rugby in 2001, and after spending time away, it’s been an honour to return and be part of such a fantastic team,” he said.

“The people and staff at the TRFU are remarkable. They have been a key part of the success we’ve experienced on and off the field in the last few years, and I’m extremely grateful to have had the support of a fantastic board.”

Before moving to Taranaki, Sandle was the Black Caps team manager between 2011 and 2022.

“The opportunity to work with coach Gary Stead again and help our top cricketers across all three forms of the game was just too good to turn down.”

TRFU chair Dan Radcliffe said Sandle has been a ‘consummate professional and an outstanding leader’ for Taranaki rugby.

“I’m extremely sad to see him go but he leaves the union in the best shape it’s been for a very long time. Taranaki Rugby has benefited immensely from Mike’s leadership and ability to create a strong organisational culture over the last three years.”

He said Sandle leaves behind a legacy including strong growth in playing numbers across the region, an NPC Championship and a very healthy balance sheet.

“New Zealand Cricket is getting a huge asset in Mike, and we wish him and Michelle all the very best.”

The process of appointing a new CEO will commence immediately, he said.

