Stratford was alive with action when the 2019 Targa New Zealand tarmac motor rally passed through Stratford.

Drivers competing in the rally covered a distance of 1932km over the five day period.

Haydn Mackenzie and co-driver Matthew Sayers won in a Mitsubishi Evo 10, finishing 12 minutes a head of second place winners Martin Dippie and co-driver Jona Grant.

This is Haydn's second major Targa event win this year, having won the three-day Targa Hawke's Bay event in May.

The win also broke the five-event winning streak by fellow Aucklanders Glenn Inkster and Spencer Winn (Mitsubishi Evo 8) who set the pace early on, only to fall victim to an engine bay fire on the first stage of the rally.

In taking over the lead going on to win this year's Taupō-Palmerston North event, Haydn and Matthew have added their names to a list of recent Targa NZ winners.

This includes Tony Quinn and co-driver Naomi Tillett, who won the event four times in a row between 2009 and 2012 and Martin Dippie and co-driver Jona Grant who won in 2013.

The Targa Tour remains a popular part of the annual Targa New Zealand event.

The Targa New Zealand event had three separate starting groups, competition, the Targa tour and a time trial.

For more information go to targa.nz or check out the Targa NZ page on Facebook.