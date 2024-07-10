Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Zeal Taranaki and youth council bringing Neon Rave to Stratford

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The Stratford District Council and Zeal Taranaki free neon rave is for intermediate and secondary school-aged rangatahi. Photo / Unsplash

The Stratford District Council and Zeal Taranaki free neon rave is for intermediate and secondary school-aged rangatahi. Photo / Unsplash

Local intermediate and high school students will glow at a free Neon Rave party these school holidays.

The party, organised by Zeal Taranaki and Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC), will have live DJs, free icecreams and barbecue food, a photo booth, glow face painting, a DJ competition and prizes for best dressed, best dance move and best dancer.

To add glow, glow sticks and neon accessories will be on sale.

SDYC co-chair Victoria Payne said the event would be awesome.

“The black lights will be on, so make sure you dress up in your brightest neon and whitest whites to be in the running for best dressed. We’re hoping to see some great local talent hit the decks for the DJ competition and get out on the dance floor.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Zeal Taranaki manager Luke Galley said the free event would give rangatahi the chance to beat the winter blues and have some safe fun before they headed back to school.

“We’re amped for the Neon Rave. When you’ve got a dance party for youth led by youth, you know it’s going to be high-energy fun.”

The Neon Rave will be a drug, alcohol, smoking and vaping-free event.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Details:

What: Neon Rave

When: Friday, July 19. 7-10pm. Doors closed 7.45pm until 10pm, unless attendees are picked up or dropped off by a guardian.

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

More information: Stratford District Council website


Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press