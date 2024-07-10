The Stratford District Council and Zeal Taranaki free neon rave is for intermediate and secondary school-aged rangatahi. Photo / Unsplash

Local intermediate and high school students will glow at a free Neon Rave party these school holidays.

The party, organised by Zeal Taranaki and Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC), will have live DJs, free icecreams and barbecue food, a photo booth, glow face painting, a DJ competition and prizes for best dressed, best dance move and best dancer.

To add glow, glow sticks and neon accessories will be on sale.

SDYC co-chair Victoria Payne said the event would be awesome.

“The black lights will be on, so make sure you dress up in your brightest neon and whitest whites to be in the running for best dressed. We’re hoping to see some great local talent hit the decks for the DJ competition and get out on the dance floor.”