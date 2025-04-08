A young Central Hawke’s Bay butcher returns home this week from the trip of a lifetime, in which he proved a cut above almost everyone else as third place-getter in the World Champion Butcher Apprentice competition in Paris.

Rhys Tamanui, 23, from Waipawa Butchery, had never been further than Brisbane before and said while travelling in Europe after the success: “Paris was never a destination at the top of my list and I never would have thought picking up a knife would get me anywhere near as close to the Eiffel Tower as it has.”

The acclaim came at the end of the competition last week, after being one of 14 chasing the title as representatives of eight of the 16 countries with teams across the three divisions at the championships.

Already a regional, North Island and national champion, and part of the ANZCO Foods Young Butcher Squad, he was quoted in a media release as being “absolutely ecstatic” with the global success and “wasn’t expecting this to happen”.