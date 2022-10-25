Milly Marshal-Kirkwood (left, 14) plays table tennis with Parafed Taranaki teammate Maia Read (14). Photo/ Supplied

AA young Inglewood athlete was recognised at the Halberg Games.

Milly Marshall-Kirkwood (14) was the recipient of the David Levene Foundation Award for the most promising athlete at the games.

"It is pretty incredible to receive the award and I'm proud to receive it. I wasn't expecting it at all so it was a nice surprise."

Hosted by the Halberg Foundation, this is the first time the event took place in the central region after Covid-19 restrictions meant the national event had to be cancelled.

Instead a three-part series was held, with Milly and more than 60 other athletes competing in Palmerston North for the central event. Athletes travelled from Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Hawke's Bay and Wellington and had the chance to take part in more than 15 events.

Milly took part in 13 of them and says she had so much fun, she didn't realise how many events she entered at the time.

"I had a lot of fun and wanted to give everything a go. I enjoyed the throwing events, athletics and swimming."

Milly says it was her sixth time attending the Halberg Games, a sports festival for young people with physical disabilities or visual impairment.

"The Halberg Games are a good chance for people who may not usually be involved in sports to come together and have a go."

She looks forward to the event each year and says it's the chance to meet new people and make friends.

"I've made a lot of friends at the Halberg Games."