The October meeting was well attended. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Writer's Group welcomed back a member they hadn't seen since 2020.

The meeting's 10-minute exercise was My Favourite Pet, with the writers penning tales about their four-legged friends.

The 10-minute exercise was followed by October's homework being read out. The topic was "It was supposed to be easy".

The stories ranged from motorbike rides to a chapter of one of the members' new book.

The next meeting takes place on November 10 at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre, 1pm. The homework subject is "Dinner at six" with some tales expected to be written.