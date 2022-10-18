Military vehicles have also been present in town, and helicopters have taken to the skies all as part of the exercise. Photo / supplied

Military vehicles have also been present in town, and helicopters have taken to the skies all as part of the exercise. Photo / supplied

Fiji and Stratford might not seem to have too much in common, but both places have been part of recent Defence Force officer training.

Captain Jonty Hooson, senior instructor of the Field Wing at the New Zealand Army Officer Cadet School (OCS), says the 25 officer cadets spent a month in the Nausori Highlands in Fiji in July this year.

"That exercise was a field training exercise in a jungle environment, whereas the exercise in Stratford puts the cadets into an urban environment."

The two exercises are a major part of the 11-month officer cadet course, he says.

"They are both designed to train the future leaders of the army, in a range of different environments and scenarios."

The officer cadets are in Stratford until October 24, and people can expect to see them out and about across the district, says Jonty.

Officer cadets have been carrying out a range of tasks, including patrolling areas across the town. Photo / supplied

"They are undertaking a range of tasks, including patrolling streets and running vehicle checkpoints. Kids are welcome to come over and say hello or ask them any questions when they see them around town."

One highlight of the exercise was last Friday, says Jonty, when they held a community engagement day based in the War Memorial car park where people were able to come and talk with the officer cadets and find out more about what they were doing.

Rebecca Robbertze (8) enjoyed exploring some of the military vehicles on display. Photo / Ilona Hanne

For many youngsters it was a great end to the school holidays.

"I liked seeing all the different guns and looking at the display about their medics and the medical stuff they can do."

Rebecca Robbertze, 8, was enjoying the chance to explore the event in the sunshine and said she thought it was "cool" to be able to meet so many members of the army on the day.

Blake Stieller-Caley (6) has a close look at at a Mars-L, while Officer Cadet Morris looks on. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Blake Stieller-Caley, 6, was surprised to find out just how big the Mars-L rifle was that he was able to hold.

"It's a lot heavier than I thought it would be. It would be hard carrying it all the time."

Aaliyah Eynon (6) has a close look at a light support weapon (LSW) Photo / Ilona Hanne

Tamariki were also able to try camouflage face paint, taste test some of the ration packs and ask as many questions as they wanted.