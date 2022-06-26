From left: Noah Bretherton (10) and Kyson Greiner (12) played for Hiha. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Young hockey players from around the region took to the turf for the Junior Hockey Festival on June 12.

A large number of young players went to the Stratford Hockey Turf to take part in the festival, where participation and fun were at the forefront.

Taranaki Hockey executive officer Denise Hill says this year the festival followed Sport New Zealand's Balance is Better philosophy.

"It's about providing a quality sports experience for all young people, regardless of ability, needs and motivations."

She says another change for the festival is having mixed teams with players from central, south and north Taranaki.

"We did this last year. What was excellent to see were these young players who wouldn't usually meet, playing on the same team. It was definitely a highlight to see country kids and city kids make friends and continue to be friends."

She says changing the festival to run after Queen's Birthday Weekend makes the festival more family-friendly and maximises participation levels.

The games were umpired by Taranaki's junior umpires with help and support from umpire mentors. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"A lot of people like to go away for the holiday so by changing the date, the young players can still go away, and participate in the festival as well."

Participation and fun is the main aim of the festival, with Denise saying the games were fast-paced, with barriers placed around the fields to maximise gameplay.

"They're quick games so we manage to fit in quite a few during the day."

Although it was a wet and rainy day, Denise says this didn't dampen the players' spirits, with all of the young hockey players keen to get out and play.

Junior umpires umpired the game, and Denise says they did a fabulous job.

"The festival gives them the chance to extend their skills and continue with their mentoring programme. We had the umpire mentors there as well to support them on the day."

From left: Noah Bretherton (10) and Kyson Greiner (12) played for Hiha. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Two of the young players on the day were Noah Bretherton (10) and Kyson Greiner (12). The young players were playing for Hiha, and Noah says it was his first time taking part in the festival.

"It was a lot of fun."

Kyson took part in the festival for the first time last year and says it's just as fun as he remembers.

"It's really cool to get out and play hockey with people I wouldn't usually have in my team."