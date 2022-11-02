WITT Te Pūkenga executive director John Snook and Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari. Photo/ Supplied

WITT Te Pūkenga will help students with a taste for business.

The Taranaki Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with WITT Te Pūkenga, with the educational provider becoming the key regional sponsor of the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme in Taranaki from 2023.

The YES programme has run in New Zealand secondary schools for 25 years and is managed by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce in Taranaki. The programme also receives funding from Toi Foundation.

In the scheme Year 12 and 13 Taranaki students set up and run a real business, where they are required to create a product or service and bring it to the market with guidance from local business mentors.

Participants develop a range of skills to help them with their future careers including communication skills, problem-solving, innovating, creative thinking, financial management, attention to detail, teamwork and perseverance.

WITT Te Pūkenga executive director John Snook says programmes such as the Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme are a great way for rangatahi to get hands-on experience in real-world roles.

"This aligns with how WITT Te Pūkenga ākonga learn on a daily basis."

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari says the partnership further cements the strong relationship between the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce and WITT Te Pūkenga.

"It showcases the many rewarding pathways young people have to further their education in Taranaki."

WITT Te Pūkenga offers a range of business courses from diplomas to a new Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management.

"The Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Management is a new offering that allows people in Taranaki to upskill or even pathway to a Masters qualification with majors that align with in-demand roles in New Zealand," says Snook.

Chaudhari says Taranaki has an abundance of young talent.

"In 2021 YES students in Taranaki were awarded three out of 13 National Excellence Awards. The Chamber nurtures growth and entrepreneurial activities for our youth through the YES programme. WITT coming on board as the principal sponsor ensures that we continue to support our high school entrepreneurs."