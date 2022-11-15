Emily Perrin (centre) receives her new saddle from Equestrian Country owners Kim and John Howarth. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford rider and her horse will be galloping in style after winning a new saddle.

When Stratford tack shop Equestrian Country ran a competition for the 17-inch Pessoa Gen-X Elite saddle, they had no idea where the prize would end up.

Kim Howarth, who owns the shop with her husband John, says they sold raffle tickets online and at the recent Equifest in Taupō.

"We had 200 tickets available. These were sold to people who lived all around the country."

On Tuesday, November 1, Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke drew the winner of the saddle, and much to Kim's surprise, the winner was local to Stratford herself.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought the winner would be from another region, but they're from here themselves."

The winner was announced on the Equestrian Country Facebook page, and Emily Perrin says she was pleased to be selected.

"I was blown away. I purchased my ticket online as I wanted to support my local tack shop, but I never thought I'd win."

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke drew the winning ticket and presented it to shop owner Kim Howarth. Photo / Supplied

Kim and John moved their shop from Hāwera to Stratford a month ago as they live in Stratford themselves and most of their customers live in central Taranaki.

"We are now able to open six days a week, operating Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, and Saturdays, 9am-12pm. Previously we were only open for three days. Our customers have followed us to our new shop, which is neat - they've all remained loyal."

She says they sell a range of items.

Kim says the decision to move to Stratford was easy, with many of their customers from the central district, and Kim and John living in Stratford themselves.

Kim says she is happy to help people with their equestrian needs and says their business location is ideal.

"We're located on Miranda Street. We get quite a lot of foot traffic and the building suits our needs well. We're happy to be in Stratford."