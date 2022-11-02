An artist's interpretation of the Taranaki Cancer Care Centre. Photo / Supplied

The first look at the Taranaki Cancer Care Centre design has been released.

The purpose-built facility on the Base Hospital campus in New Plymouth will house a new linear accelerator (Linac), which uses radiation to destroy cancer cells while leaving surrounding tissue undamaged.

It will also bring all related oncology outpatient services under one roof.

When commissioned in late 2024, the facility will not only be a five-star Green Star-certified building but will have the latest in modern cancer treatment technologies and user design.

To be considered for the five-star Green Star rating, a building needs to have strong sustainability principles ingrained into the design and construction.

This includes reduced energy and water consumption, improved indoor environments (natural light, thermal comfort, and air quality), the use of sustainable materials and reduced impact on the surrounding environment.

The integration of cancer treatment services means Taranaki patients will no longer have to attend their appointments at multiple locations and facilities.

This will particularly benefit the more than 300 Taranaki people each year who require radiation treatment and have to make what is often a difficult journey to Palmerston North and endure what can be a lengthy stay away from friends, whānau and other support networks.

Around 80 per cent of cancer patients who require radiation treatment in the Taranaki district can have all of their treatment locally apart from one planned visit to Palmerston North.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki interim district director Gillian Campbell says the centre will enhance the patient pathway, experience and overall outcome for Taranaki people diagnosed with cancer.

"The benefits that being able to access radiation treatment in Taranaki will bring to those who need it should not be under-estimated, along with having our specialists and other oncology services under one roof. This project is an exciting addition to the Project Maunga Stage 2 facility development work already underway to ensure that people living in the region have access to modern secondary healthcare for years to come."

Preparation work on the site for the centre, the unused laundry building in the Base Hospital carpark, has already begun. Construction work is expected to start early 2023, with a targeted construction completion date of late 2024.