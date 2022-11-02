The lighting of diyas is part of the Diwali celebrations. Photo / supplied

Anju and Amar Padiachi's Stratford home was decorated with plenty of lights last month, as the couple and their friends celebrated Diwali.

The couple, members of Stratford's Fijian Indian community, welcomed guests to their home for the festival, hosting an evening of food, friendship and plenty of sweets.

Anju and Amar celebrated the festival with friends. Photo / supplied

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the renowned festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists across the world. It brings a message of triumph - of light over dark and of good over evil, and takes place on the darkest day of the year, as set by the lunar calendar.

In the Hindu tradition, the festival is a time to remember the triumphant return of Lord Rama to his palace in Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. He had defeated the demon king Ravana, and when the villagers heard he was returning, they lit the way for him with any lights they had, putting them on the path and in their homes.

At the Padiachi's home, brightly coloured rangoli designs were drawn outside the house, and there were plenty of inside and outside lights lit up to celebrate the special festival.

Anju stands in front of her and Amar Padiachi's Stratford home which was decorated with plenty of lights for the Diwali celebrations. Photo / supplied

Diyas - clay or mud oil lamps - were also lit to mark the auspicious day, with the light they give off representing enlightenment, prosperity, knowledge and wisdom. Tea lights are sometimes used in place of oil nowadays in diya.