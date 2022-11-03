Pinkie will be parked at New World Stratford on Friday November 11. Photo/ Supplied

Pinkie will be parked at New World Stratford on Friday November 11. Photo/ Supplied

Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand's pink caravan will be parked in Stratford this month.

The caravan 'Pinkie' will be parked at New World Stratford on Friday November 11 and the nurses in the van will be ready to talk about mammograms and offer advice about checking your breasts, healthy lifestyles and family risk.

Breast cancer is the most common female cancer, with around 80 women diagnosed in the Taranaki region every year.

Breast cancer is most easily treated when detected early. The 10-year survival rate for women who are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer through screening is 95 per cent, compared with 85 per cent for women who are diagnosed with their symptoms.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.

For the ninth year running, Pinkie will spend the spring and summer months travelling around New Zealand with two specialist breast nurses on board with the aim of taking breast cancer awareness out to communities.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's chief executive Ah-Leen Rayne encouraged people to come and chat with the nurses.

"They can offer advice about how to lower your risk of breast cancer, what signs and symptoms to look out for and how to get enrolled for breast screening."

On board people will find lots of information and resources, she says.

"This includes a silicon breast model, Bessie, showing what lumps and other symptoms look and feel like. Early detection is the best way to beat breast cancer, so the health education work that our nurses do saves lives."

As well as visiting Stratford, Pinkie will be parked at other places in Taranaki from 9am-2.30 pm each day.

Pinkie will visit New World Waitara on Tuesday, November 8, Pak'nSave New Plymouth the following day, New World Inglewood on Thursday, November 10 and then Pak'nSave Hāwera on Monday, November 14.