Clare Coatsworth (left), 10, and Flossy, Peewee and Max Joblin, 8, and Lucy Joblin, 10, and Milkie. Photo / Supplied

After nearly 40 years, a calf-leading cup has returned to St Joseph's Stratford.

Pupils Clare Coatsworth and Lucy Joblin, both 10, and Max Joblin, 8, won the South Taranaki Boys and Girls' Calf Day team of three leading section.

For the event, the pupils had to lead their calves three in a row. Max says all the calves were well behaved, with his Jersey calf Peewee performing well.

"It was raining quite hard and Peewee did great to walk straight, especially in the rain."

This is the first time the school has won the cup since 1984 and Clare says she's happy they won the cup for the school.

"We were all pretty excited and happy to win the section and even more happy to do it for our school. At one point, I accidentally slipped the lead off my calf but Flossy was so well behaved and stayed by my side so I could put the lead on again and continue."

Lucy says it was a group effort, with the result not being possible without their calves.

"We are very proud of our calves for doing great on the day. My calf Milkie made me proud."

To get ready for the event, the pupils had to spend a lot of time with their calves. Max says he and Peewee had a lot of practice walking around the paddock.

"I also brushed him every day and gave him lots of cuddles. There was one time I fell asleep on him. He's very cuddly and friendly."

Clare says she and Flossy are the best of friends.

"Over this time of working together, we've created a great bond. Flossy is a good calf to work with, I'm very happy with her and how well she did on the day."