Variety of items on sale at Stratford Market Day

There were over 50 stalls at the previous market day. Photo/ Supplied

From home made crafts and crystals, to plants, there is something for everyone at the Stratford Market Day.

Organiser Renee Beck says the first market day took place in June.

"It was originally going to be a one-off thing but given the success we decided to carry it on. At the first market we have over 30 stalls and at our recent one we had over 50 stalls."

Renee, who is on the Stratford A&P Association and president of the Trade And Entertainment committee, says the market day is a fundraiser for the Association.

"Each exhibitor pays $10 for a space which goes towards the maintenance of the old Skinner Road Hall in the showgrounds. The market day is free entry for people wanting to come and look at the amazing items for sale."

She says no two markets are the same, with new stalls at each market.

"There's always a variety of things and as well as having our regular stalls, there is always something new as well. There is definitely something for everyone. We also have sausage sizzle foods available."

The market takes place in the old skinner road hall and the barn in the Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

"The venue is covered which is great as the market can take place regardless of the weather. It's a way people can come and socialise by buying some neat things, or buy setting up a stall and selling their crafts and other items."

The Details:

What: Stratford Market Day

When: August 8, 10am to 2pm

Where: The hall and barn in the Stratford A&P

This event is free entry. For more information on upcoming market days visit the Stratford A&P Association Facebook page.