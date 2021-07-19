TRFU: Connect Legal signs on as Taranaki Rugby commercial partner

Connect Legal has signed on as a Taranaki Rugby commercial partner.

Connect Legal (formerly RMY Legal and Billings Lawyers) has signed on as a Taranaki Rugby commercial partner for the next two years.

The firm, which merged in April, operates out of the former RMY Legal premises at 136 Powderham St in central New Plymouth.

As part of its Yarrows Taranaki Bulls First XV Partnership, Connect Legal will have its brand displayed on the upper back of the openside flanker jersey.

Led by directors Charles Wilkinson, Tim Coleman, Bridget Burke, Scott Grieve, Linda Wilkinson, Scott Chamberlain, Adam Thame, Eleanor Connole and Stephanie George, Connect Legal has a team of 55 staff.

Connect Legal has a wealth of experience and has an excellent reputation for providing quality legal advice.

With a long history of providing quality legal support for businesses and families around the maunga, the Connect Legal team is committed to delivering you the best possible assistance and outcome.

It is also passionate about supporting the community with partnerships across various Taranaki sectors. RMY Legal proudly supported Taranaki Rugby between 2008 and 2021.

Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Jimmy Fastier was thrilled to welcome Connect Legal into its family of commercial partners.

"It is fantastic to have Connect Legal on board. It is always pleasing to have local organisations backing Taranaki Rugby. We are looking forward to working alongside Connect Legal to support their rebrand and their growth."