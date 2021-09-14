Te Popo Gardens and Accommodation owners spend lockdown sprucing up gardens

The gardens have 40 life-sized statues of animals. Photo/ Supplied

The owners of Te Popo Gardens and Accommodation have spent their lockdown gardening.

Co-owners Amanda and her husband Les Heynie have been sprucing up Te Popo Gardens for the Taranaki Garden Festival.

Amanda says the pair have owned Te Popo Gardens and Accommodation for five years.

"Before we purchased the place we weren't big gardeners, but we grew to love it. There is something so therapeutic about gardening, it's good for the soul and body."

She says she and Les have worked on the gardens each day during the Covid-19 alert level 3 and 4 lockdown.

"It's just the two of us in our bubble and lockdown has been the perfect opportunity to get things done. We've made the most out of the time and we've loved doing it. It's been great to have the time to work through our 34-acre section. There's never a boring moment. We can't wait until the alert levels are lowered so we can open again for the public."

Amanda says they've used the time to prepare for the upcoming Taranaki Garden Festival.

"This will be our sixth time entering the festival. We've enjoyed it every year. We enjoy sharing our place with people and bringing them joy."

One of the popular attractions of the gardens are the 40 life-size animal statues.

"We have hippos, lions, elephants, baboons, and a variety of antelope. They're a really popular attraction."

Amanda says they're working on developing a fairy garden for this year's festival.

"It will feature fairy houses that the children can enter and there will be fairy godmothers, and fairies on site ready to face paint. We're definitely looking forward to unveiling the fairy garden at this year's festival."

She says they're looking for volunteers to help for the Taranaki Garden Festival.

"We are needing volunteers to stand the entrances, help out in the restaurant, and to talk to people about our gardens. The volunteers will be briefed before the festival. The volunteers will be thanked with a barbecue after the festival, and those who volunteer over 20 hours of their time will receive one night's free accommodation with breakfast included."

■ For those interested in volunteering, email tepopogardens@gmail.com.