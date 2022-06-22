Taranaki Rugby and Todd Energy have partnered on two tree planting projects. Photo/ Supplied

Gas provider Todd Energy has partnered with Taranaki Rugby to deliver two significant tree planting projects within Taranaki this year.

As part of its commitment to support New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future, Todd Energy has a number of land regeneration projects under way.

These include planting trees and restoring wetlands with all of these initiatives helping to tackle climate change by reducing the number of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Last year, the company partnered with local school students to plant almost 2000 trees across Taranaki.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls squad and Todd Energy staff will work together to plant trees in the north and south Taranaki region in partnership with children from local schools.

On top of this, as part of the Tries for Trees campaign, Todd Energy will contribute additional trees to the local planting projects, donating one tree for every try the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls score in the 2022 Bunnings NPC season.

Todd Energy has been a pillar of the local Taranaki community for decades.

After first discovering the Kapuni gas field in 1959, it allowed New Zealand to benefit from cheaper natural gas products that were previously imported.

Todd Energy's involvement in the discovery and development of natural gas resources continue to this day with the ownership and operation of both the Kapuni and Mangahewa onshore natural gas fields.

"As a company, Todd Energy is committed to providing affordable and reliable energy to all New Zealanders, and one of our operating principles is to ensure we're making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate in the process," says Hannah Heberley, community partnerships at Todd Energy.

"We see this new partnership with Taranaki Rugby as a great way to make a positive contribution to the natural environment in both north and south Taranaki, and we can't wait to work alongside Taranaki Rugby, its players and local school students and community members to see these planting projects come to life."

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle says Taranaki Rugby was looking forward to partnering with Todd Energy to help the local environment thrive for future generations.

"Todd Energy is committed to active involvement in the local communities and supporting New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future. We are looking forward to collaborating with Todd Energy to deliver this project in the Taranaki community."