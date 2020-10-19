Taranaki: Popular TSB Festival of Lights to feature 16 brand new displays

Eight tentacle drums activate a unique display of colour and light, animating Octopoda's musical mind. Photo / Supplied

Sixteen all new displays are featuring at this year's TSB Festival of Lights.

The new light installations include many making their world debut at the Pukekura Park festival and New Plymouth will also shine bright over the festive season with a light projection situated in the central city for the first time.

The festival, running from December 19 to January 31, features free entertainment from home-grown talent, events for kids and seniors and food trucks.

New Plymouth District Council group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner says the 16 new displays are created by artists and companies in New Zealand and from around the world.

Get tangled amongst the 2000 metres of UV reactive rope on Palm Lawn as UV Spaghetti offers you the festival's most immersive and surreal experience. Photo / Supplied

"I can't wait to see these wonderful creations in the stunning setting of our Pukekura Park. It's going to be a special season and will bring some joy to locals and visitors to the New Plymouth District after the tumultuous year we've all been through because of Covid-19,"

"We smashed records last year with about 150,000 visitors attending the festival and this pumped millions into the Taranaki region. We hope to see a similar number this season, keeping the tills ringing as people enjoy our lifestyle capital."

TSB chief executive Donna Cooper says the bank is proud to partner with this world-class event, and this year's festival is going to be the best one yet.

"TSB is excited to be supporting the Poets Bridge installation 'Manta Rain', which will be an amazing focal point as people make their way through the park," she says.

"The TSB Festival of Lights benefits our community in so many ways. It's free to visit and has something for everyone, which means it attracts people to visit New Plymouth and that brings investment to our region, which is particularly important in the current climate post Covid-19.

"Let's all do our bit to support local by sharing the magic of the TSB Festival of Lights with our whānau and friends and encouraging them to come along and experience it for themselves."