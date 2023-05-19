South African performer Belinda Davids will perform some of Whitney Houston's greatest hits on stage at TSB Showplace in June.

South African performer Belinda Davids will perform some of Whitney Houston's greatest hits on stage at TSB Showplace in June.

Wanna dance with somebody? Chances are the audience will be on their feet and dancing when South African singer Belinda Davids performs at the TSB Showplace next month with the hit show The Greatest Love of All.

The South African-born vocalist is looking forward to reconnecting “with the crowd and getting to know them again after so many years” away.

The star of The Greatest Love of All, along with a live band and backing vocalists will be performing at New Plymouth’s TSB Showplace on June 13 as part of a New Zealand tour. The show uses state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical FX, with producers describing the performance as a “beautifully crafted tribute”.

The tour made its debut in New Zealand in 2016, returning to the Auckland stage in 2018. Since then Belinda has starred in TV shows including Britain’s Got Talent and Showtime at the Apollo. Belinda’s appearance on the BBC’s popular reality programme Even Better Than The Real Thing, in which some of the world’s greatest tribute acts went head to head, performing songs made famous by music legends, was a success with her crowned winner of the show.

As well as television appearances, Belinda has also been busy with tours in the UK, USA, Europe and her home country of South Africa and is now ready to bring her revamped and refreshed production of The Greatest Love of All back to New Zealand.

The two-hour show takes audiences on a musical journey through all of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits, from I Will Always Love You to Greatest Love of All and I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Born in 1976, Belinda started life in the small coastal town of Port Elizabeth in South Africa, where her musical family of seven children spent much of their time in church, singing and surrounded by gospel music. Her talent was glaringly apparent from an early age and despite never having had vocal training, she is blessed with a four-octave vocal range, putting her in the company of such vocal luminaries as Minnie Riperton, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Freddie Mercury.

She began performing professionally at just 14 and became technically adept at many genres, but says her true love has always been R&B, listing her childhood inspirations as Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Michael Jackson and of course - Whitney Houston.

Belinda’s introduction to her idol was the track Hold Me, which Houston recorded with Teddy Pendergrass, and which became one of the first LPs she ever owned. She says she was innately drawn to Houston’s musical style, which resonated with the same modest familial values and gospel influences that pervaded her own upbringing.

Tickets to The Greatest Love of All are available from ticketek.co.nz

Win: The Stratford Press has two double passes to give away to The Greatest Love of All at the TSB Showplace, on June 13.

To be in with a chance to win, email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with The Greatest Love of All in the subject line. Entries close on Wednesday, May 31, at 9am. One entry per person. Please include a daytime phone number.

The Details:

What: The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davis.

When: Tuesday, June 13, 8pm

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Details: Visit www.thegreatestloveofallshow.com for more information.



