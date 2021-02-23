Stratford Writers Group: Members enjoy penning tales for monthly meeting

The Stratford Writers Group enjoyed their monthly meeting.

The Stratford Writers Group had a great first meeting to open the year.

Four new members have joined the group and all of them had some interesting stories to share.

The writers group opened the meeting with a 10 minute exercise. The subject for this was 'Oh, Grandma'. The members penned tales about a granny with suspect driving habits, and a granny who pre-empted a fashion fad, and plenty of other interesting stories.

Following the exercise the group read their homework for February. The topic was 'Under the Surface'.

The new members, who were unaware of our subject, each read something they had written.

The next meeting is on Thursday, March 11 at 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for homework is 'A View From a Window', but as always, if the subject doesn't work members are welcome to write about something else.