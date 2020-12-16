Stratford Lions Club Christmas stocking raffle winners have plenty to unwrap

Stratford Lions Club projects manager Dave Taylor presenting Christina Buckland with her prize.

Christmas has come early for Christina Buckland, who will have plenty of Christmas presents to unwrap.

Christina was the winner of the Stratford Lions Club Christmas stocking raffle.

"I was so shocked when I found out I won. I was absolutely stoked."

Christina won the large stocking and $1000 worth of vouchers. She says she is excited to unpack all of the goodies.

"I'm excited about the air fryer. I was thinking about buying one so it's really cool that I've won one."

Christina says she likes to support the Stratford Lions Club by purchasing raffle tickets.

Second place was one by Margaret Dalziel. Margaret won a wheelbarrow full of prizes, a book shelf and $400 worth of vouchers.

"I couldn't believe I had won. It was a big surprise, I'm always happy to support the Stratford Lions Club."

Flo Coburn says she was excited to hear she won third place.

"It's just like Christmas. I won a wheelbarrow full of goodies and $250 worth of vouchers, there is a lot of cool things in there."

Stratford Lions Club projects manager Dave Taylor says all the prizes were donated by local businesses.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, we were worried about prizes but the response from businesses has been absolutely amazing. We really appreciate the support from the town."

President Jean Taylor says 7500 raffle tickets were sold.

"We raised over $6000 which is going towards furnishing the St John building and Stratford's bike park."

She says she is pleased with the hard work from the members.

"They work really hard to help the community."

Jean says people going through hardship can apply for funding by contacting the Stratford Lions Club at PO Box 242.