Stratford HospiceShop in need of more volunteers

Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb and south group retail manager Tania Brown.

The Stratford HospiceShop needs more volunteers.

Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb says there are 10 vacancies to fill at the shop.

"If we're unable to fill that then we're not able to process donations as quickly, pick up donations quickly, and price things up quickly to have the shop running as fantastic as it does.

"It means the donations might have to get processed to another shop because there isn't the capacity to deal with them. That would be a shame as we like to keep donations local so they are sold to the local community."

Paul says the revenue from the shop goes towards providing free care to people across the region.

"All of the money raised stays in Taranaki. By becoming a volunteer you are helping your community's future so we can continue to provide that care."

He says there is a range of shifts, duties, and days available.

"There is a role to suit everyone. It's about giving a few hours out of your week to give back to the community. It's a fun place to volunteer while knowing the work you do is helping a worthwhile organisation."

Paul says the HospiceShop is a friendly, supportive environment.

"I've talked to volunteers who've said they've met a lot of like-minded people, made lifelong friendships, and had fun while doing so."

He says Hospice Taranaki is grateful for the support from the Stratford and wider rural community.

"It's very valuable and appreciated. People find it a great place to shop. We have a great relationship with the community which is shown by the support in both donations and sales."

For more information, Paul says people can call into the store and see south group retail manager Tania Brown, or Robin Hodge.

"They can also call the shop or visit the website to send an email. We'd love to have a chat with people who want to volunteer and help their community."