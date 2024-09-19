Advertisement
Taranaki’s largest tertiary education provider proposing cuts to jobs and courses

RNZ
Proposed cuts to courses and jobs at Te Pukenga - Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki - are currently under discussion. Photo / Robin Martin

By Robin Martin of RNZ

Taranaki’s largest tertiary education provider is consulting with staff over proposed cuts to jobs and courses.

Olivia Hall, Te Pūkenga - Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT) executive director, said the proposal includes closing some programmes and reducing intakes in others.

“This is very much a consultation, and the leadership team genuinely wants to hear feedback from kaimahi before making decisions.

“At this early stage of the consultation process we do not want to pre-judge any outcomes. This includes releasing any proposed numbers of disestablished roles. Out of respect for our kaimahi, once decisions are made, we’ll share this information with them first.”

Hall said academic and support staff roles were both affected.

The Tertiary Education Union - which represents 90 teaching staff at WITT - said according to its calculations 18.5 full-time equivalent positions look set for the axe among the academic staff alone.

Hall said the restructure would help secure WITT’s long-term future.

“The change proposal is intended to help increase the viability and sustainability of WITT. This supports the government’s intention to create a network of regionally autonomous polytechnics throughout New Zealand.”

Hall said the affect on students was not clear yet.

“Once decisions are finalised, we will work with any impacted learners on a case-by-case basis.”

TEU organiser Lawrence O’Halloran said WITT staff, who were handed letters outlining the proposed restructure on the afternoon of Friday, September 13, were confused and angry.

“Our members were dismayed and shocked and have been left with many questions as to how WITT had come up with these numbers, how they had identified these positions to be cut and what the basis of their decision-making was for this proposal?”

O’Halloran said WITT staff and the TEU did not understand why the institute had announced the proposal when its parent organisation Te Pukenga was also undertaking a sector-wide review of tertiary institutions.

“They are jumping the gun on the consultation exercise and this review is premature and it doesn’t serve the viability of WITT to undertake this cost cutting exercise in the middle of Te Pūkenga’s process and its detailed plan of work which is meant to identify potential savings and financial viability.”

He said the cuts were proposed across the board.

“The cuts are being proposed in cookery, in food and beverage, in art and design, in automotive engineering, in mechanical engineering, in construction trades skills, business and administration, information technology and in te reo.”

O’Halloran said the Taranaki community would be horrified by the cuts.

“This will not serve the community and there is no basis, as far as we can see, for making cuts in staff at this point.”

He did not know what the impact on students would be at this stage because the proposal lacked detail.

The consultation period ends on 14 October.

-RNZ



