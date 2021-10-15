Covid 19 Super Saturday vaccination underway in Stratford: Icecreams, sausages, prize draws and more

Rob Nichol, Stratford Power Station station manager, chats to Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke at the pop-up clinic at Countdown Stratford on Saturday morning. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Super Saturday in Stratford is underway, with people lining up at some of the walk in clinics before they opened this morning, ready to get their shot and do their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

At Stratford Countdown, the pop-up clinic was attracting plenty of people in the morning, with more needles being delivered to the team on site as they were running low halfway through the morning.

Rob Nichol, Stratford Power Station manager, was busy manning the barbecue put on by the power station as part of their support for Super Saturday. They have also donated 20 $250 Contact Energy Vouchers which are being given away today in a draw at 3.30pm. Anyone who gets vaccinated in Stratford, Taranaki today can enter the draw.

Rob says he is pleased the team at Stratford Power Station have reached over 90 per cent of staff being vaccinated, and hopes today's events will encourage more people in the community to get their shot.

"It's about protecting the community and looking after each other. We all live in this community so want to help make sure we are all protected."

Staff from the power station, and their partners were helping out manning the barbecue and giving out drinks on the day. In the afternoon the team will move to Stratford New World and set up the barbecue there for the afternoon's pop-up clinic there from 12.30 to 3.30pm.

MP Angela Roberts (right) was busy travelling around the maunga in Taranaki visiting pop-up clinics and delivering boxes of chocolates as a thankyou. Pictured with TDHB administrator Fran Barnfield

List MP Angela Roberts was out and about in the community, visiting the various pop-up clinics with boxes of chocolate to thank the teams for their work.

"It's all about looking after our hood. The chocolates are just a small way to say thank you for the hard work everyone is putting in to the effort; it's going to be a long day."

Angela said having locally run events was really important.

"It's about a trusted voice in a trusted space."

Both Stratford's pharmacies were also busy, running walk-in clinics in the morning. Unichem Mackays Pharmacy and Stratford Pharmacy had people waiting outside before they even opened in the morning, ready to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

Marilyn Walsh, at Mackays, says she was pleased with the turnout, saying six people had been waiting when they opened in the morning.

"If people couldn't make it today, they haven't missed their chance. We are offering Covid-19 vaccinations five days a week, Mondays to Fridays and people can either book or just walk-in. We start at around 9.30am with the vaccines as they need to be prepared first, but if people need it earlier in the day, they can call and book and we can organise getting it done as soon as we open. The same on Saturdays, if a family of four for example all wanted it then we can arrange that."

Further up the street at Stratford Pharmacy, owner Lorraine Roberts and the team were also being kept busy with people coming in to get vaccinated.

"We run a vaccination clinic twice a week every week, offering it here on Fridays and Saturdays and at our Eltham branch on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but we have beefed it up a little today as part of Super Saturday to try to encourage as many people as possible to come through and get vaccinated."

Lorraine says some people have ben hesitant about the vaccine, but she and the team have been able to answer questions and help people make an informed choice.

"The reality is, daily life will be restricted until we get our communities protected against Covid-19."

At Avon Medical Centre there was also a slow and steady stream of people calling in to get vaccinated, and enter the draw to win a $100 Countdown voucher being drawn later in the day said Nathan Morris, the regional business manager for the clinic.

Locals were supporting locals in Stratford on Saturday, with Mr Kool's Heather Chisnall handing out ice creams free of charge at the Avon Medical pop-up vaccination clinic to support Super Saturday.

People getting vaccinated were offered a doughnut as well as some Mr Kool icecream from the van parked outside.

Heather Chisnall was handing out the free icecreams from the Mr Kool van, and while the team at Avon Medical had booked her to come, she was quick to tell them they wouldn't be getting an invoice from her.

"This is my bit to support the push to get people vaccinated. I'm not going to be charging you for this."

Keeping the community protected against Covid-19 is important, she says.

"We all want to have our summer and be able to enjoy ourselves. People need to get vaccinated so we can get on with it."

Super Saturday is still underway so if you haven't had your vaccination yet, you can call into the pop-up clinic at Stratford New World this afternoon until 3.30pm.