Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Stratford's popular light party cancelled again

A young attendee at a previous light party organised by the church. Photo / Ilona Hanne

For the second year in a row, Covid-19 concerns have led to the cancellation of a popular children's party in Stratford.

For 15 years, the team at MountainView Vineyard church have hosted a "light party" on October 31 for Stratford's tamariki, offering a fun, family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

Since the first event took place in 2004, thousands of local children have enjoyed the opportunity to dress up in themed costumes and enjoy an evening of games, lolly scrambles, friendly competition to win prizes and plenty to eat and drink, all just for a gold coin entry.

The last time the event took place in 2019, more than 500 local tamariki came to the party, says church member Corrina Sheed.

"It is always a really popular event, and we have always welcomed as many people as we can fit in the venue to come along and have fun. With that in mind, the restrictions on the number of people we can have at an event in these Covid-19 times means it simply isn't viable to run it."

The team reached the same decision last year, says Corrina.

"At the end of the day, the health of everyone in our community is the most important thing. We want to keep everyone safe, which has meant having to cancel the event for the second year in a row."

It's not all bad news however, she says.

"We are getting close to Christmas of course, and that is the most family-friendly time of the year, so we encourage everyone to look forward to the Christmas season and all the fun and festivities that come with that.

"We are also able to run our weekly music4kidz sessions again now under level 2 restrictions, so encourage anyone who is a parent or caregiver of a young child to consider coming along to one of our two fun sessions on a Wednesday morning in term time to enjoy plenty of fun, music and dancing with their little one."

Older children aren't left out either, with two popular youth groups also running in Stratford.

"We have two youth groups running, one for younger children and one for teenagers. Both are running under level 2 alert conditions and offer a great range of fun activities for young people to enjoy."

While the team of organisers behind the light party are naturally disappointed to have to once again put their plans on pause for the year, Corrina says they aren't giving up.

"We are already looking forward to next year's event, and planning a fun-filled and triumphant return of our light party for the community."

Need to know:

Music4kidz: 9.30am and 10.30am on Wednesdays in term time. Mountain View Vineyard Church, Orlando St, Stratford.

Activate - youth group for 10-13-year-olds: Mondays, 4.30-6pm at the Youth Centre, 226 Broadway.

Uprising - youth group for 13 and over: Wednesdays, 7.15pm start at the Youth Centre, 226 Broadway.