Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Taranaki vaccination clinics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent some time looking at the range of items on sale at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent some time looking at the range of items on sale at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

When it came to deciding to get the Covid-19 vaccination, one Eltham family were encouraged by the Prime Minister herself.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Taranaki on Friday, supporting local Covid-19 vaccination initiatives across the region. Accompanied by Taranaki and Whanganui MPs Glen Bennett, Angela Roberts and Steph Lewis, the Prime Minister visited a pop-up rural vaccination clinic set up in Eltham's Taumata Recreation Centre just after noon.

Walking in to the clinic, the Prime Minister smilingly apologised to those present.

"Sorry about all this," she said, indicating the large media presence following her, "you just came to get a vaccine and then we all turn up".

Sisters Danielle (13) and Alannah (15) Orchard were at the clinic, but weren't yet sure about getting vaccinated. Danielle said they wanted more information before they made a decision.

"We were unsure whether we should get it or not. We came down today to see Jacinda and also discuss our concerns about the vaccine."

With some personal reassurance from the Prime Minister, as well as all the information they needed from the healthcare team present, the sisters made their decision, and a few other family members joined them as well, Danielle says.

"My mum, dad and sister, aunty were vaccinated after listening to her. Once voicing our concerns and getting the answers, we were more than happy to get the vaccination to protect our family and community."

By the time they had made their decision, the Prime Minister was speaking to media on the grass outside the centre. On being told of their decision, she was visibly delighted, pointing out it wasn't just themselves they were protecting against Covid-19.

‌

"They act as a block for those who aren't protected."

For MP Angela Roberts, seeing and hearing Alannah ask questions and make an informed decision was a proud moment.

"I used to teach her, I'm happy she and her family protected themselves against Covid-19. It's really important people make informed choices, and I am pleased people ask questions, that's important and the great part is we have the answers on this, we know it is a good decision to make."

Ashlyn Moore had also come to get vaccinated, having become eligible on Tuesday this week when she turned 12.

Ashlyn Moore (12) speaking to the PM after her vaccination.

"It was my birthday on Tuesday and I knew straight away I wanted the vaccine. The cool thing is Jacinda wished me a happy birthday and I got to speak to her as well. I had no idea she was going to be here, it was a big surprise. I was so excited to meet her."

David McCallum, and his children Matthew (13) and Emma (9) popped down to the recreation centre to see the prime minister.

David McCallum brought his children, Matthew (13) and Emma (9), to see the Prime Minister in Eltham.

"It's very exciting for Eltham," David says.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon was at the recreation centre, and says he was pleased to hear the Prime Minister and her entourage would be driving up to New Plymouth, through SH3's roadworks.

"It's good for people in central government to see exactly what is happening here, on our roads, to see what we put up with in the region."

He had been working on the farm he said when he got a call that morning telling him the Prime Minister was headed to Eltham.

South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon says he was pleased the Prime Minister was in the region supporting local Covid-19 vaccination initiatives.

"I'm really pleased to see her in the district, it is so important people get vaccinated, and it is great she is here today to support the push for people to do their bit to get protected. It's not just about protecting ourselves, it's our families and others as well, and of course, getting vaccinated helps protect those who can't be vaccinated too."

Mayor Nixon is keen to see a steep rise in vaccination numbers.

"We really want to get to 90 per cent, or even better, 95 per cent. That's what is going to give us the freedom we want, to get back to enjoying our lives fully."

Eltham resident Julie Scott was at the clinic to get her second Covid-19 vaccination.

"I got my first jab in Stratford at the community clinic they did there. It's important, I have done this for my 80-year-old mother and for my grandchildren."

She had been busy encouraging people to attend the clinic, posting on social media and calling up people she knew, to tell them to get vaccinated at today's clinic.

"I really want to see more people getting their shot, they need to understand how important it is."

The Prime Minister and her team then drove through to Stratford for a quick stop before continuing to New Plymouth. In Stratford, they collected their pre-ordered packed lunches from Fenton Street Arts Collective, and although they were short on time, the Prime Minister still made time to have a quick look inside the popular shop and cafe.

Cafe manager Amelia Lett says they often are asked to provide packed lunches for people, but not normally for the Prime Minister.

"The lunches had a petite croissant in them, a quinoa sandwich, a sweet item, some fruit and a cold drink."

The Prime Minister also did a little bit of shopping in store, says Amelia, purchasing a couple of items as a gift for a relative.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent some time looking at the range of items on sale at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Although the team didn't have time to stop in at Stratford's newly opened kids bike park, funded by the Government's shovel-ready fund, in an emailed statement, Minister of Infrastructure, Grant Robertson said it's a great facility.

"It's great when funding creates jobs as well as provide facilities that can be used and enjoyed by those in the community. In this case, the kids and their parents in time for the school holidays."

In New Plymouth, the Prime Minister visited mobile clinics on Pembroke St and Tavistock St.

Naica Quensell (6) spoke to the Prime Minister.

At the Tavistock St clinic, Nacia Quensell (6) enjoyed talking to the Prime Minister.

"It was very exciting to talk to her."

From l-r, f-b: MP Glen Bennett, Carmen Verbeet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Natalia (8), Tomas (12) and Nic (7) Verbeek.

IncaFe Organic Coffee owner Carmen Verbeek and her children Natalia (8), Tomas (12), and Nico (7) visited the Pembroke St clinic to give the Prime Minister a gift.

"I gave her a reusable mug filled with IncaFe's deliciously made coffee. I really wanted her to try it but also to give her a gift for all the hard work she's been doing. She's been driving around all day and I highly doubt she had time to stop for a drink so I thought I'd bring her one. She said it's delicious, which was pretty cool."