Stratford Hockey teams play with heart in their final matches

The Stratford Broadway team played against the Masters in the Championship Men's final.

On Friday night the CMK Stratford Premier Women's Hockey team played a tough close game against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB) Black on Friday night with third place up for grabs.

NPOB scored within the first few minutes, catching Stratford off guard. Both teams fought tooth and nail, Stratford's keeper Chloe Jackson keeping plenty of NPOB goals out.

In the third quarter Stratford scored from a rebound out of a PC which Lara Williams pounced on with a reverse.

It was 1-1 at fulltime which forced the game into seven minutes extra time of Golden Goal. Unfortunately, NPOB scored with two minutes left on the clock. The final score was 2-1 to NPOB.

On Saturday Broadway once again took on their great rivals Masters in the Championship Men's final.

As in all games these two teams play against each other, the match could have gone either way. Broadway were immediately put on the back foot when captain Scott Weren was given a team yellow card for having 12 players on the field. This led to Masters scoring within one minute of the start.

The team rallied though and in the second quarter managed to get back on even terms through their penalty corner weapon Isa Butler-Mather.

However, the difference between the two teams proved to be a brilliant run from half way by Masters super sub Simon Johnstone to set Captain Sven Slager up for a great finish.

Broadway tried valiantly to level the score, even taking the keeper off for 10 minutes of the last quarter. Unfortunately, they couldn't get that much needed goal with the result ending up 2-1 to Masters, their first in six attempts.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Men's Premier played New Plymouth Old Boys in the Premier Men's final on Saturday.

The focus was on getting the outcome that the team set to achieve at the start of the season. It was one of the best played finals seen in a number of years. However, NPOB got to take the trophy north for the summer.

Stratford played extremely well. A lot of pride, guts and dedication was put in from everyone.

The final score ended at 3-2. Goal scorers for Stratford were Ethan Lehmann and Leslie Longstaff.

On Sunday the Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B women's team played their final game of the season against Northern for 3rd and 4th place.

Stratford really showed great teamwork but unfortunately kept getting very unlucky with putting the ball in to goal.

Xanthe Maketoni had an incredible game and really led our attacking play. Final score was 4-1 to Northern with Stratford's goal coming from Kelly Larsen in the second half.