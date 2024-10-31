Advertisement
Stratford High School names Addison Whitikia and Justin Salisbury head girl and boy for 2025

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Stratford High School students Justin Salisbury, 17, and Addison Whitikia, 16, were announced as the school's head boy and girl for 2025 at the senior prizegiving on Wednesday, October 30. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School’s student leaders for 2025 are Addison Whitikia and Justin Salisbury.

At the school’s senior prizegiving on Wednesday, October 30, principal Cameron Stone announced the school’s head girl and head boy for next year.

Addison, 16, said when her name was called for head girl, she was overwhelmed.

“I was so happy and ecstatic. It didn’t kick in until we sang the school song at the end. That’s when it all sunk in for me.”

Next year she is studying biology, chemistry, physics, statistics and English.

“I’m looking forward to next year.”

She said she looks forward to leading the school.

“My focus will be on academics and encouraging the students to do their best.”

Justin, 17, said he was also happy.

“I just couldn’t believe it to be honest. I was shocked and it was quite emotional. I’m so happy to be next year’s head boy.”

Next year he will study geometry, English, statistics, physics and history.

“It’s going to be a good year.”

He said he wants to help encourage student participation and looks forward to the school events.

“Athletics and swimming sports are always really fun.”

He also plans to try and bring more events to the school calendar.

“The main events are sort of done at the start of the year so it’d be great if we could bring in a few events over the year as a way to have fun and encourage that school spirit.”

The school will announce the rest of the year 13 leadership team in 2025.

