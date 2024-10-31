“I’m looking forward to next year.”

She said she looks forward to leading the school.

“My focus will be on academics and encouraging the students to do their best.”

Justin, 17, said he was also happy.

“I just couldn’t believe it to be honest. I was shocked and it was quite emotional. I’m so happy to be next year’s head boy.”

Next year he will study geometry, English, statistics, physics and history.

“It’s going to be a good year.”

He said he wants to help encourage student participation and looks forward to the school events.

“Athletics and swimming sports are always really fun.”

He also plans to try and bring more events to the school calendar.

“The main events are sort of done at the start of the year so it’d be great if we could bring in a few events over the year as a way to have fun and encourage that school spirit.”

The school will announce the rest of the year 13 leadership team in 2025.