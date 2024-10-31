Stratford High School’s student leaders for 2025 are Addison Whitikia and Justin Salisbury.
At the school’s senior prizegiving on Wednesday, October 30, principal Cameron Stone announced the school’s head girl and head boy for next year.
Addison, 16, said when her name was called for head girl, she was overwhelmed.
“I was so happy and ecstatic. It didn’t kick in until we sang the school song at the end. That’s when it all sunk in for me.”
Next year she is studying biology, chemistry, physics, statistics and English.