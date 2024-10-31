“I worked hard and I’m just really happy.”

Brenna will attend the University of Otago next year to study health science.

“I’m thinking of going into dentistry.”

Her advice for next year’s senior students was to practise good habits.

“You have to make sure you get lots of rest and eat properly so you’re set up to absorb the information you’re studying.”

Eva McGeoch,18, was named Proxime Accessit at Stratford High School's senior prizegiving. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Proxime Accessit, Eva McGeoch, 18, is also heading south for university, with plans to study physics at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch.

She said it was great to receive the award.

She said it was important to look after your mental wellbeing, and that of others too.

“You have to be kind to yourself and others. Be nice to people.”

Ciara Staines-Hurley, 18, received the Stratford High School Roodbeen Trophy for top all-round student at the school's prizegiving on Wednesday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ciara Staines-Hurley, 18, received the Roodbeen Trophy for best all-round senior student.

“I’m over the moon. I worked hard for this but I know there were a lot of top contenders. I’m really happy I won.”

She plans to study at the University of Victoria in Wellington next year.

“I’m going to study a Bachelor of Arts, focusing on psychology and theatre.”

Stratford High School's Te Kai Poutama Whetū (top academic Māori student) for 2024 is year 12 student Kiahna Smith, 16. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The school’s 2024 Te Kai Poutama Whetū (top academic Māori student) was awarded to year 12 student Kiahna Smith, 16.

Winning the award as a year 12 student was humbling she said.

“I’m really happy I was awarded this. As it’s the top Māori student overall. It’s pretty awesome to get it in Year 12.”

Her focus in Year 13 is science and business, she said.

“I’m taking all three of the sciences and business studies. I’m looking forward to next year.”

Major prize list:

Top scholar awards:

SHS Dux medal: Brenna Johnson. Sextus Family Trophy for Proxime Accessit: Eva McGeoch. Te Kai Poutama Whetū for top academic Māori student: Kiahna Smith. Roodbeen Trophy for top all-round senior student: Ciara Staines-Hurley. Cusack Cup for top year 12 student: Kiahna Smith. Hermann Family Trophy for top year 11 student: Jess Bielski-Jones.

Cultural awards:

Whakaahurangi Marae Trophy for achievement in Māori art and craft: Addison Young. Whaia Te Iti Kahurangi for outstanding Leadership by a senior Māori student: Ephraim Ingram. Me Mahi Ururoa for contributions to Kapa Haka: Grant Ngatai-Turahui. Lions Club Performing Arts Award Plaque for the most polished performer: Bryan Adams, Ephraim Ingram, Jaimey Jury and Jack Sullivan. Trueman Trophy for best original song: Bryan Adams, Ephraim Ingram, Jaimey Jury and Jack Sullivan. Habershon Memorial Scroll for Shakespearean pursuits: Ciara Staines-Hurley. Rotary Club Shield for senior public speaking: Brenna Johnson. Best Drama Performance Award: Olivia Kerr.

Cultural Blues: Hannah Geater, Aaliyah Tilby, Emma Dodunski, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Kerr, Leah Phipps, Ciara Staines Hurley, Ephraim Ingram and Bryan Adams.

Sports awards:

House Participation Shield: Amess, Lara Abraham and Leah Phipps. Girls’ House Points Trophy: Amess, Lara Abraham and Leah Phipps. Vesty Family Trophy for Amess house spirit: Leah Phipps. Sarah Smith Cup for most house points for McAllister House: Camryn Austin. SHS Interact trophy for sportswoman of the year: Camryn Austin. Clifford Jones Memorial trophy for sportsman of the year: Ethan Larsen. Sturmer Family Cup for sportsperson of the year: Zeta Barber. Eager Trophy for sports performance of the year: SHS Boys Hockey 1st XV.

Sports Blues: Phoenix Raroa, Mackenzie Caskey, Ryan Nickel, Addiston Whitikia, Zara Jackson, Bailee Robertson, Piper Sanderson, Riley Booker, Ellie Brady, Georgia Payne, Lexi Maketoni and Zeta Barber.

Build a House:

AGC Construction for most consistent student: Zack Hutchinson, AGC Construction for most improved student: Jenna Armistead, AGC Construction for Outstanding Achievement: Jared Topless.











