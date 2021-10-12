Voyager 2021 media awards
Stratford Press

Stratford Football Honda Hub teams success celebrated at prizegiving

James Mcfaull (left), Daniel Suffolk, Matthew Scown and Josh Savage. Photo / Supplied

Stratford Press

The Honda Hub youth teams had their end-of-season prizegiving over the weekend.

The teams had a friendly kick-around then a barbecue and presentations.

Daniel Drummond (left), Brody Savage, Jordan Rogers and Richard Drummond. Photo / Supplied
For the U15s, James McFaull and Daniel Suffolk received highly commended awards while Aurora Thomas (absent) won most Improved, Josh Savage the players' player, and Matthew Scown won most valuable player.

In the U18s team, Richard Drummond received most improved, Daniel Drummond won players' player, and Jordan Rogers was most valuable player.

Brodie Savage received the outstanding youth award for the effort and quality he brings to both the youth squad and senior men's sides.