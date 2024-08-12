Mayor Neil Volzke (back row, second from left) with the honoured citizens (back, from left) Kieran Best, Peter McDonald, Achim Hanne and (front, from left) Rawiri Mako, Ellie Brady, Gloria Corkill and Murray Fawcett. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

Mayor Neil Volzke (back row, second from left) with the honoured citizens (back, from left) Kieran Best, Peter McDonald, Achim Hanne and (front, from left) Rawiri Mako, Ellie Brady, Gloria Corkill and Murray Fawcett. Photo / Ann Coles Photography

Seven more worthy people have been added to “an illustrious list”, said Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke last Tuesday, as he welcomed people to this year’s Stratford District Citizen Awards ceremony.

“We are now in the 34th year of these awards and in the years that have passed, we have created an illustrious list of winners, to which we add only a few worthy people each year. Just eight years ago we presented our 100th award.”

Members of the committee tasked with selecting the award recipients from the nominations received were spoilt for choice this year, he said.

“We had a good number of nominations and among them were some really strong candidates. From those nominated, the selection panel evaluated the nominees against the eligibility and selection criteria, which includes aspects of leadership, inspiration, longevity, dedication and commitment to their cause.”

The seven 2024 recipients had all made a clear contribution to the district, he said.