“I’m in disbelief because this sort of thing happens to other people, but it’s sinking in.”

Fawcett said the support group is a place for cancer patients and survivors to come and share their stories.

“After dealing with cancer the first time, I went to a meeting in New Plymouth. I couldn’t believe the difference I felt coming home compared to what I felt going up there. It was just knowing you’re not dealing with this alone. So on the way home, I decided there’s room for one in Stratford.”

Fawcett is Stratford-born and bred and volunteering his time to help the community is something he has always done. He served as a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade for seven years, and was an Avon School board of trustees member when his children were young.

He also took on the role of football coach when his own children were in the team.

“Looking after 80 midget soccer boys on a Saturday morning was a task but I enjoyed doing it.”

Fawcett was also a member of the Stratford Orchard Society, spending five years as president before it closed. In the early 90s, he joined the Taranaki Orchard Society, spending another five years as president.

He was also involved in the Stratford Fishing Club for five years, spending some time involved in the annual Take A Kid Trout Fishing Day.

Around 10 years ago he joined Neighbourhood Support, co-ordinating the patrols and spending four years patrolling himself before becoming involved with Neighbourhood Watch. He has been a Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust trustee for the past three years. He was also on the Stratford Positive Ageing Committee for six years before the group disbanded in 2023.

He is also president of the Taranaki Caravan Club and is the current Motor Home and Taranaki area chairman of the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA). The group has 1900 registered members, making it a very social group. Through the group, Fawcett has connected with like-minded people from all over Taranaki and New Zealand.

“It’s a real neat group to belong to.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said Fawcett has given his time to a wide range of groups as a volunteer.

“He’s done a great job with his involvement with various organisations, particularly the cancer support group.”











