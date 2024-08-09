He grew up in Stratford and has lived in Taranaki all his life. He joined the family business, McDonald Real Estate, in 1972, when he was 22 years old, with his work allowing him to bring new businesses to the community, he said.

“I remember coming out of the office at 6.30 one night and saw a man there. I asked if I could sell him a house and he said: ‘Nah just travelling through from Nelson. I’m here to set up shop in New Plymouth,’ and I showed him a piece I had and said: ‘This is where you need to be.’ A couple of months later, he came back and brought the site.”

His time as a real estate agent has taught him some valuable skills, including auctioneering which he uses to help out the local schools, volunteering his time at charity auctions and cake sales.

McDonald’s first time on a committee was 40 years ago on the Stratford Central Kindergarten committee. He then did a stint on the St Joseph’s School board, spending some time as a chairman.

“We’re a 100-year multi-generational family at that school.”

Once his children left school, he became involved in the Francis Douglas Memorial College Building Committee.

“I followed the kids around – when they were at kindy I was on the committee there and then St Josephs and so on.”

He was on the Hospice Taranaki board for 13 years, spending seven years as the board chair, playing an instrumental part in setting up the Te Rangimarie Hospice and hospice shops.

“At the time, we were renting a space out of the old mental health ward in New Plymouth and the op shop was two trestles on the front lawn.”

He has been chairman of Agecare Central since its inception in 2008.

“You can’t do these things on your own. It’s not a one-man thing you have to have people work with you and I’ve had some amazing people. You look back and think that’s where we come from and this is where we are, there’s quite a bit of pride in it. If you’re going to commit to these things have to see them through.”

He said one of the things to come from the board is the Maryann Rest Home developments.

“There’s 93 people employed there, 270 people under the care and $7m is put into the economy each year.”

During this time he was also on TV7 as an interviewer. He did a show called Pete’s People and then a segment on retired servicemen.

“I had a lot of fun in those days. It was great. It showcased Taranaki better than anything could have.”

He joined the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter in 2010 and also spent five years with St John Taranaki, becoming a Member of the Order of St Johns for his efforts in building the Stratford ambulance station in 2020.

“My time there was short and sweet. I received the service medal at the same time I received my five-year badge. I remember thinking: ‘If you don’t do it, community will suffer.’ Imagine bringing an ambulance from Waitara or New Plymouth to treat somebody here.”

He also has four life memberships for Hospice Taranaki, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand in which he was the national president, the Taranaki Herefords Association and the Taranaki Irish Society. He also spent some time as a Taranaki Health Foundation trustee.

In 2014, McDonald was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the community as well as real estate.

Despite the accolades and achievements presented to him over the years, he said the Citizens Award in 2014 is “still what I’m most proud of”.

While he has been involved in some big legacy projects such as Hospice, the ambulance station and Age Care Central, McDonald said it’s always about the team, not the individual.

“You can’t do things on your own, I’ve had some amazing people to work with.”

His wife Min is also a key player in enabling him to give so much time to the community, he said.

“A lot of days, I would be out at work all day, then home just for an hour before a meeting. So Min was the one getting the children fed and ready for bed. I couldn’t have done any of this without her.”

When he has free time, McDonald plays in the Stratford Pipe Band, which he joined in 2000.

“It’s my way of getting out of it. I blow off a bit of steam or should I say some air through the bagpipes.”

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said McDonald has had an amazing stint as a volunteer.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of an Outstanding Citizen Award.”