Stratford Community House welcomes new face to the team

Stratford Community House manager Sally Dodunski and admin assistant Julie O'Sullivan.

A friendly new face has joined the reception area at Stratford Community House.

Julie O'Sullivan has joined the team as the new admin assistant and says she is liking every minute.

"I previously worked at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre. My experience in that role, and also living in Stratford for my whole life, means I have a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the local community."

Stratford Community House is a place where services can be delivered to central Taranaki residents.

Some of the groups who work from the Stratford Community House include Nurture Taranaki, CCS Disability Action, Family Works Taranaki, Stratford Food Bank, Stratford Family History Tui Ora and Te Puna Trust.

Julie says the Stratford Community House is a great asset to the town.

"We provide a range of services. I enjoy working with people, I'm a people person and this role is perfect. I feel this building is a great place for people to come to for all types of support. There's a lot to learn in this role, and I'm enjoying every bit of the process."

House manager Sally Dodunski says as well as a new team member, Stratford Community House also has a new look, with renovations on the building completed in March.

"A large proportion of rooms are used for appointments rather than the anticipated use of the offices. An increase in the demand for rooms meant we had to look at better use of space. We improved the soundproofing between rooms.

"The central area, originally designed for hot desks, has become a dual-purpose area with sidewalls and glass sliding doors at the front, which can be opened for use as a waiting area, or closed to becomes an office or small meeting space."

The renovations were funded by Toi Foundation, Taranaki Electricity Trust and Trusts Community Foundation. Sally says they accommodate the need for the services the Stratford Community House provides.

"Another way we're accommodating the need is extending our hours. We're now open five days a week from 9am to 2.30pm."

Sarah enjoys working at the Stratford Community House.

"It is a very harmonious place where everyone gets along and works together. It's a pleasure to work here and have Julie join the team."