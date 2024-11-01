Brothers Romeo, 9, Tyson, 11, and Logan Haub, 12, wait to scare trick-or-treaters in this year's Hall of Horrors in Stratford as part of the annual Stratford Halloween Trail. Photo / Alyssa Smith
It was a frightfully good time in Stratford this All Hallow’s Eve, with a new spooky attraction providing plenty of hauntedly good delights.
As part of the Stratford Halloween Trail, Lauren Haub opened her scarehouse to the public, for trick-or-treaters brave enought to venture through the hallway of horrors.
She said Halloween is her favourite time of the year.
“We have a naturally creepy hallway with a ghost that opens the doors so the idea grew from that.”
That ‘ghost’ was her son Tyson, 11, who had won a free face painting for Halloween from local company Monstrously Beautiful. He and his brothers Romeo and Logan hid in the shadows ready to scare trick-or-treaters.
Among the crowd were granny and grandad Kellie and Sarah Bishop with Atreyus Hastings, 5, as The Mandalorian, Aylah Woods, 3, dressed up as Sky from Paw Patrol, Alaaric Dutcliffe, 7, as a gangster and Rhyder Sutcliffe, 6. The group had travelled from New Plymouth to attend, said Kellie.
“We had a lot of fun. It’s such a cool event.”
Taranaki Pioneer Village board member Jon Palmer said the event was successful.