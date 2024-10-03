“It’s a safer way to celebrate and is ideal for the whole family.”

This will be the 21st light party organised by the church. Each year the party has a specific theme, with previous themes having ranged from crazy hats to in the jungle, as well as Dr Seuss, with each theme inspiring all sorts of creative ideas, she said.

This year’s theme is sure to have younger tamariki excited, as it’s all about the much-loved blue heeler puppy, Bluey, the main character of the Australian kids’ television show of the same name.

“We thought it would be a great theme as it’s a popular show and we’re surrounded by kids who love it.”

Tamariki coming dressed up in theme can enter the best dressed competition, she said.

“We want to see them show up in their best Bluey attire.”

While Bluey-themed costumes aren’t a must, there is one definite costume rule and that is no scary dress-ups, she said.

“We want this to be a nice environment for everyone.”

She said the volunteers have plenty of fun activities planned with a bouncy castle and face painting on the night.

“For a gold coin donation, children can access all the games, the bouncy castle, face painting, barbecue food, drinks and lots of lollies. We want to keep this affordable for families.”

The Details

What: Stratford Light Party

When: Thursday, October 31, 6pm-8pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Cost: Gold coin entry












