Family-friendly Stratford Light Party offers Halloween alternative

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Temirimai Katene, Tehya Hopkinson and Naomi Riley at the 2023 Stratford Light Party. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Temirimai Katene, Tehya Hopkinson and Naomi Riley at the 2023 Stratford Light Party. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There’ll be plenty of sweet treats at this year’s Stratford Light Party, with 40kg of candy purchased especially for the event, says Corrina Sheed.

“We usually use 10kg of candy for prizes and the rest is used throughout the night. There’s going to be plenty to go around.”

The event is organised by MountainView Vineyard Church and Sheed, who is the wife of the church’s pastor John Sheed, said it’s always a highlight on the calendar for volunteers and attendees alike.

“We’re expecting about 400 children this year.”

The light party takes place on October 31, offering families an alternative to Halloween, said Sheed.

“It’s a safer way to celebrate and is ideal for the whole family.”

This will be the 21st light party organised by the church. Each year the party has a specific theme, with previous themes having ranged from crazy hats to in the jungle, as well as Dr Seuss, with each theme inspiring all sorts of creative ideas, she said.

This year’s theme is sure to have younger tamariki excited, as it’s all about the much-loved blue heeler puppy, Bluey, the main character of the Australian kids’ television show of the same name.

“We thought it would be a great theme as it’s a popular show and we’re surrounded by kids who love it.”

Tamariki coming dressed up in theme can enter the best dressed competition, she said.

“We want to see them show up in their best Bluey attire.”

While Bluey-themed costumes aren’t a must, there is one definite costume rule and that is no scary dress-ups, she said.

“We want this to be a nice environment for everyone.”

She said the volunteers have plenty of fun activities planned with a bouncy castle and face painting on the night.

“For a gold coin donation, children can access all the games, the bouncy castle, face painting, barbecue food, drinks and lots of lollies. We want to keep this affordable for families.”

The Details

What: Stratford Light Party

When: Thursday, October 31, 6pm-8pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre

Cost: Gold coin entry




